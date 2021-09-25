Photos: Saboor Aly looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Tahir Yameen

25th Sep, 2021. 09:12 pm
Saboor

Saboor Aly is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was born on 3rd March 1995 in Lahore. In 2011, she made her acting debut in the drama serial Choti Si Kahaani as a supporting character.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mere Khudaya, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Teri Meri Kahani, Waada, and many more.

She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest gorgeous pictures. Here are a few latest pictures of Saboor Aly.

