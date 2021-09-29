Rakhi Sawant’s new bold photos set the internet on fire
Rakhi Sawant is an Indian model and actress. She was born on 25 November 1978. Rakhi was always fascinated with the glamour world and wanted to work in films her parents were against her wisher to do so.
She has appeared as a host on a number of television talk shows. She has 2.6 million followers on her Instagram account.
She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share bold pictures with her 2.6 million followers. Here are the latest pictures of Rakhi Sawant.
The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 39,000 likes this far
Read More
Aiman Muneeb shares latest picture from Skardu
Aiman Khan is a Pakistani television actress. She was born on November...
BTS reveals plans for the concert of ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’
The Korean boy band BTS has officially announced their plans for an...
Singer Halsey unveils first-ever pictures of baby Ender
American singer and songwriter Halsey showed off her son Ender’s face for...
Photo: Zareen Khan looks stunning in dress
Zareen Khan is an Indian film actress. She was born on 14th...
Zhalay Sarhadi latest photoshoot with daughter
Zhalay Sarhadi is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the...