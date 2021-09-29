Rakhi Sawant’s new bold photos set the internet on fire

Rakhi Sawant is an Indian model and actress. She was born on 25 November 1978. Rakhi was always fascinated with the glamour world and wanted to work in films her parents were against her wisher to do so.

She has appeared as a host on a number of television talk shows. She has 2.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share bold pictures with her 2.6 million followers. Here are the latest pictures of Rakhi Sawant.

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 39,000 likes this far