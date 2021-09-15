Sarah khan’s new gorgeous photo sets internet on fire
Sarah Khan never fails to impress her Insta fam with her gorgeous photos and undeniable divine looks.
The actress shared beautiful photos of herself. The viral picture is getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.
Have a look!
The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 237,000 likes so far. The comments section is also flooded with praises for the actress.
She is known for leading roles in several television serials including Maana Ka Gharana, Tum Mere Ho, Dekho Chand Aya, Nazr e Bad, Belapur Ki Dayan, Ustani Jee and many more.
