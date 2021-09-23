Sumbul Iqbal looks gorgeous in deep red Bridal attire, see photos

Sumbul Iqbal is a versatile Pakistani television actress. She has appeared in many popular drama serials. Some of her noted performances were in the drama Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza, Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga 2, Raju Rocket, Rukhsaar, Aik Pal, Tumsay Mil Kay, Aik Thi Rania, and Jaal. Her recently on-air drama is “Dulhan” on Hum tv

Sumbul Iqbal has appeared in a gorgeous bridal campaign. She is wearing an exquisite bridal ensemble. Sumbul looks so ethereal in the alluring and gorgeous attire created on her for the shoot.

Check out the pictures from the shoot!