Throwback: Alizeh Shah Dance video Sets the Internet on fire

Alizeh Shah trending personality among celebrities. She has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance moves which immediately catches the eye of netizens and it gets viral. Shah surely knows how to be in the news for a long time and become more popular day by day.

In the viral video, she can be seen showing her killing moves on her own song Badnamiyan. The video is going viral on the internet and fans are gushing over it.

Have a look:

In the second dance video, Alizeh Shah can be seen dancing her heart out during a practice in the videos Dilbar song, that set the internet on fire. The dance videos made the rounds on social media.