Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress, watch video

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and dancer. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha earned her the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She has 3.7M followers on her instagram account.

In the viral video, the glam actress Alizeh Shah’s flying kiss video Sets the internet on fire. while wearing the stunning black strapless gown.

Have a Look:

The Ehd-e-Wafa star came under fire after her wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.

Alizeh made a strong statement with her black strapless gown at the function and also treated the paparazzi with twirls of her black ball gown. A pair of sparkling ear cuffs and a silver watch accentuated her minimalist look.