Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress, watch video
Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and dancer. Her performance as Palwasha in Ishq Tamasha earned her the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She has 3.7M followers on her instagram account.
In the viral video, the glam actress Alizeh Shah’s flying kiss video Sets the internet on fire. while wearing the stunning black strapless gown.
Have a Look:
The Ehd-e-Wafa star came under fire after her wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.
Alizeh made a strong statement with her black strapless gown at the function and also treated the paparazzi with twirls of her black ball gown. A pair of sparkling ear cuffs and a silver watch accentuated her minimalist look.
Read More
Komal Aziz adorably poses for sunny weather in her recent pictures, see photos
Komal Aziz is a fantastic and diverse Pakistani television actress who is best...
Mahi Baloch's latest bridal shoot increases her ethereal beauty, see photos
Mahi Baloch is the beautiful emerging talent of the Pakistani showbiz industry....
Hareem Shah latest video makes the internet gushing over her, watch video
Hareem Shah is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On...
Britney Spears is finally free from her father's control
Leading American singer Britney Spears gained her father's right to interfere in...
My Hero Academia: Shonen Anime breakthrough of the century
Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is a Japanese...