TikTok star Hareem Shah unveils her husband in this picture?

The controversial TikTok star and model Hareem Shah has revealed her husband in this picture which went viral on social media.

TikToker Hareem Shah posted a picture with a man on her official Instagram account and this man is considered to be the husband of Hareem by social media users.

Hareem has posted a picture of herself with this man and wrote, “My Life” in the caption.

Have a look:

It can be seen in the picture that Miss Shah is resting her head on the man’s shoulder and she is looking very happy.

The picture of Hareem is going viral on social media and her fans shared love to the couple in the comment section.

Let’s have a look at the comments:

It should be noted that Hareem did not share any information about the man nor did she say anything about her relationship with this man.

However, it is not yet clear whether the person in the photo is her husband.