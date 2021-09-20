Urwa Hocane’s charming photos in white frock go viral
Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Urwa Hocane has shared her charming photos on social media.
She has 4.7 million followers on Instagram, and is also receiving a series of appreciative comments on these photos. The beautiful star looks stunning in a white and enticing dress.
She shared the photos with the caption “Love this outfit, perfect for summers day out! Get more of these amazing products from Daraz Fashion available on the Daraz App.”
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Hania Aamir scattering beautiful colors in her latest photoshoot
Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress and model. She has been seen...
Sonya Hussyn looks radiant in her latest bridal shoot, see photos
Sonya Hussyn is a superb Pakistani actress, model, and host who has...
Alizeh Shah’s new gorgeous pictures set the internet on fire
Alizeh Shah is a new gorgeous and stunning actress and model in...
TikTok star Hareem Shah unveils her husband in this picture?
The controversial TikTok star and model Hareem Shah has revealed her husband...
Irfan Junejo gets featured on YouTube's official page for his exceptional work
Pakistan's acclaimed YouTube sensation Irfan Junejo gets featured on YouTube's official Instagram...