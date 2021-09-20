Urwa Hocane’s charming photos in white frock go viral

Tahir Yameen

20th Sep, 2021. 06:24 pm
Urwa

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Urwa Hocane has shared her charming photos on social media.

She has 4.7 million followers on Instagram, and is also receiving a series of appreciative comments on these photos. The beautiful star looks stunning in a white and enticing dress.

She shared the photos with the caption “Love this outfit, perfect for summers day out! Get more of these amazing products from Daraz Fashion available on the Daraz App.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

