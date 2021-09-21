Waliya Najib looks gorgeous in her recent photoshoot

Tahir Yameen

21st Sep, 2021. 08:21 pm
Waliya photoshoot

Waliya Najib is a young and beautiful Pakistani actress who starred in the 2020 drama Hamare Dada Ki Wasiyat. Waliya Najib’s bridal photoshoot makes a stir on social media.

She posted the caption “Man mast magan bas tera naam dohraye.”

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Waliya Najib (@waliyanajib)

She is 1 million followers on her Instagram account. She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Hamare Dada Ki Wasiyat, Road Trip.

 

