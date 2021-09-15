WATCH: Hamza Ali Abbasi enjoys guitar time with his lil baby

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and his son Mustafa enjoy their own private jam session in a recent clip shared by Naimal Khawar.

In the clip, the father-son duo was seen enjoying some guitar time together. Naimal, taking to her Instagram story, wrote alongside the video: “Some guitar time with baba.”

The video has left many fans and social media users gushing over them.

Earlier, the Alif star shared a heartfelt note for son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi on his first birthday.”

Sharing a sweet family photo, he added, “Happy Birthday my son. May you become a Acha Banda of Allah ….I am forever grateful to God for his blessings.”

“Please make a lil prayer for Mustafa on his birthday [sic],” he further said.

It should be noted that Hamza and Naimal tied the knot on August 25, 2019, in a simple ceremony held in Islamabad.

The most adored couple welcomed their son Mustafa on July 30 last year.

Earlier, on the topic of intolerance, he had shared, “God has said there is no compulsion in religion. Where we go wrong is that they try to force a message down people’s throats. That’s a problem with deeni [religious] people.”

Speaking about differences in opinion, the actor explained, “Maybe you sincerely agree with people who say that music is haram, men should have long beards and women should be shut in their homes. Maybe that has made sense to you. All I’m saying is, do whatever you sincerely believe in. Because, if you say you believe in something and your actions say otherwise, then that is hypocrisy. The difference of opinion is a part of God’s scheme. You have to exercise your choice.”