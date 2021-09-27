Yumna Zaidi’s new gorgeous pictures set the internet on fire

Tahir Yameen

27th Sep, 2021. 11:22 pm
Yumna

Yumna Zaidi is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on 30th July 1989 in Lahore. Yumna Zaidi is a well-known showbiz personality who has been active since 2012.

The actress stunned fans with her breathtaking look on Instagram, with netizens gushing over her ageless beauty.

She posted the caption “Are you listening?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Zah e Naseeb, Dil Kia Karai, Yeh Raha Dil, Guzaarish, and many more.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

7 mins ago
Anoushay Abbasi and Noor Hassan’s recent pictures create buzz on social media

Anoushay Abbasi is a stunning Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who...
28 mins ago
Sumbul Iqbal Khan looks stunning in the latest picture

Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
30 mins ago
Nazish Jahangir and Mohsin Abbas Haider breakdown posts make around on social media

Nazish Jahangir and Mohsin Abbas Haider are two talented actors in the...
37 mins ago
PHOTOS: Madhuri Dixit slays a Black-saree in recent clicks

Madhuri Dixit is an Indian actress. Madhuri Dixit made her Bollywood debut...
2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan’s new bold photos set the internet on fire

Sara Ali is an Indian actress. She was born on 12 August...
2 hours ago
Latest pictures of actress Fiza Ali goes viral on the internet

Fiza Ali is a  Pakistani actress and model. She began her career...