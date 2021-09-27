Yumna Zaidi’s new gorgeous pictures set the internet on fire

Yumna Zaidi is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on 30th July 1989 in Lahore. Yumna Zaidi is a well-known showbiz personality who has been active since 2012.

The actress stunned fans with her breathtaking look on Instagram, with netizens gushing over her ageless beauty.

She posted the caption “Are you listening?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Zah e Naseeb, Dil Kia Karai, Yeh Raha Dil, Guzaarish, and many more.