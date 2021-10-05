Distraught Shehnaaz Gill returns to work month after Sidharth Shukla’s demise

Power couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, who became popular among their fans for their cute bond in Bigg Boss 13, are quite loved by the netizens as they bear a huge fan following because of their chemistry.

The sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla left a huge void in the heart of his fans and the industry. Shehnaaz Gill, who now seems devastated after his passing away, will be returning to work from October 07 to begin the post-production work on her film Honsla Rakh.

In an interview, the producer of Shehnaaz’s upcoming film, Diljit Thind, revealed that the actor’s team has constantly been in touch with him.

He told, “I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa.” He also commented on her current state of mind and added he only wishes the best for her. The actor will be shooting with the unit on October 7.

Shehnaaz Gill’s much-anticipated movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shukla and Gill‘s bond never failed to make headlines. Ever since their Bigg Boss journey, the couple won everyone’s heart. The duo also worked together in several music videos like Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

The versatile actor, Sidharth Shukla, 40, was pronounced no more on September 02 when he was brought to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.