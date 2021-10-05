George Clooney makes a humorous dig at Brad Pitt

George Clooney discussed his hilarious friendship with Brad Pitt.

Pitt revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that he was the ‘cheapest actor’ available for his future picture.

“Brad was probably the cheapest of the performers available,” Clooney remarked during the promotion of his latest film starring Ben Affleck.

The actor and director went on, saying, “He’s one of my friends, and we have a great time together. It’s something I’m definitely looking forward to.”

Clooney and Pitt worked together previously on the Ocean’s trilogy and Burn After Reading.

Pitt revealed in a 2015 interview that bidding on films between him and Clooney became really aggressive.

“In all fairness, he outbid me on Argo,” Pitt said of Clooney’s production of the 2012 film starring and directed by Ben Affleck.

“It has the potential to become competitive. We share a lot of similar preferences and hobbies, so it’s no surprise that we have a lot in common “At the time, the Oscar winner added.