‘I lost faith in humanity’: Hania Aamir reveals why she is on a break from Instagram

Actress Hania Aamir, known as the dimple queen of Pakistani showbiz, revealed the reason behind her increasingly infrequent Instagram updates.

During a recent Q/A session on Instagram, a fan asked Hania Aamir about the reason of her absence from Instagram. To which the Anaa starlet replied: “Don’t feel like it anymore. I’ve picked enough battles here. Voicing your opinions comes at a price. And the price is mental health.”

“The gossip, the mean comments, putting each other down had started getting to me. And honestly I lost faith in humanity so I needed a break,” she added further.

The actress went on to add, “Maybe one day Instagram and I can rekindle the friendship we once had but for now I’m good.”

Earlier, Aamir had shared her views about colour shaming and following the hyped beauty standards.

Hania Aamir got real about skin-colour shaming and unrealistic beauty standards. “When will we stop being insecure about the way we look?,” questioned the actress via her Instagram stories.

She also bashed the people who commonly points out being very fair or having tan complexion. She says ‘it is high time now that we must own ourselves’.

Hania further added, “Lets realize that we don’t need to fit in and the world needs to fit us as we are.”

“Take care of yourself and it will eventually lead to a beautiful and a more positive outlook on the world,” she had added.