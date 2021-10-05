Javed Sheikh open-up about the Bond he shared with Umer Sharif
One of the prominent hosts of Pakistan Nida Yasir lately hosted a special episode in accordance with the memory of Umer Sharif Nida Yasir took the senior actor Javed Sheikh on call during the live show.
while talking about his bond with legend Umer Sharif, said that “I and Umer Shareef were old friends. We used to perform in the theater together, in fact, my first role in the theater was written by Umer Sharif”’.
He further said: “When I was going to give my first performance in theater, Umer Sharif was the one who stood by my side, gave me the courage, and helped me throughout my performance.”
He continued “We used to spend a lot of time together, from playing to having dinner together, each and every moment we spent with each other is worth remembering”.
“I met Umer Sharif one week ago before leaving for Turkey, I had no idea that he’ll leave us too soon. There can be no one like our legend Umer Sharif”, added Javed Sheikh” says Javed Sheikh.
