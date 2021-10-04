Kareena Kapoor leaves fans gawking and inspired as she steps out in a casual appearance

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been keeping herself busy on set these days, and she is often spotted leaving the house for work every morning.

Kareena Kapoor was also photographed as she departed for the shoot on Monday morning. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress is recognized for her gorgeous looks, and even when she goes for a more casual look, her fans are wowed.

As she walked out of her building, the paparazzi captured her from afar. Kareena is seen in the images wearing a blue sweater with matching trousers and sneakers.

The actress was captured walking with a cup of her morning concoction in her hand. She is also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses and left her hair open as she steps out. Kareena acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance as she walked towards her car to leave for work.

Check Out Here: