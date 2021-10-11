Famed business mogul Kim Kardashian recently appeared joking about her estranged husband rapper Kanye West.

She took object at her entire family during her recent opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. According to media reports, Kim Kardashian hit the stage in a hot pink jumpsuit with matching hot pink heels.

During her address, the reality star joked about divorcing her ex-husband West. “I’ve been very blessed in this life and I’m grateful for everything – all the ups, all the downs,” she said.

“I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America – a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

“So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to one thing – his personality. I know that sounds mean, but people telling me that comedy comes from truth,” she added.

The 40-year-old reality star also poked fun at her sister Kourtney’s relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. “You’re so punk,” Barker. “Please drum ‘All The Small Things’ on my ass when we get home,” she added.