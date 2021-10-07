Komal Aziz shares a picture with which Bollywood star? see photo

Komal Aziz Khan is a prominent young newcomer who is gradually winning a sacred place among the best actresses’ slots in the drama industry of Pakistan. The audience is now adorning her performances, and Komal is receiving a lot of love from her fans and fellow artist for her hard work.

Komal Aziz Khan began her acting career in 2015 and since then, she has gradually personified herself as one of the finest actresses our industry currently has.

Actor Komal Aziz Khan ran into Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt in the US where she’s vacationing with her friends. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Raaz-e-Ulfat diva posted a picture with a Vastaav actor who recently recovered from cancer.

Meanwhile, Komal continues to treat her fans with pictures from her holidays in the US.