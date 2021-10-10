LSA 2021: Take a look at Yumna Zaidi’s overwhelming moment, ‘2021 has been really lucky for me’

Yumna Zaidi is a talented and popular celebrity in the entertainment industry. She is famous for her leading roles in many dramas. She always tries to portray the character which is relatable to the real-life stories and she always supports human rights.

Zaidi has won seven awards before LSA and now she is overwhelmed on her two wins in one night. Currently, LSA is being in the news for award-winning actors and Yumna is one of them. She shared a heartfelt note and expressed her gratitude for her fans.

While sharing the post she wrote “sharing an overwhelming moment from last night @luxstylepk 2021….

2021 has been really lucky for me.

“Yeh wohi Allah ♥️ hai

“If you would count up the favors of ALLAH, never you would be able to number them, for ALLAH is Oft-forgiving, Most Merciful “ an-Nahl””.

Have a look!