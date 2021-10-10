LSA 2021: Take a look at Yumna Zaidi’s overwhelming moment, ‘2021 has been really lucky for me’
Yumna Zaidi is a talented and popular celebrity in the entertainment industry. She is famous for her leading roles in many dramas. She always tries to portray the character which is relatable to the real-life stories and she always supports human rights.
Zaidi has won seven awards before LSA and now she is overwhelmed on her two wins in one night. Currently, LSA is being in the news for award-winning actors and Yumna is one of them. She shared a heartfelt note and expressed her gratitude for her fans.
While sharing the post she wrote “sharing an overwhelming moment from last night @luxstylepk 2021….
2021 has been really lucky for me.
“Yeh wohi Allah ♥️ hai
“If you would count up the favors of ALLAH, never you would be able to number them, for ALLAH is Oft-forgiving, Most Merciful “ an-Nahl””.
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
Also Read
Read More
Netflix defends Chappelle, suspends staff in transgender row
Netflix has defended its decision to screen a Dave Chappelle special criticized...
Naimal Khawar poses adorably with her 'little man' Mustafa, pictures go viral
Naimal Khawar Khan has shared a photo of herself and her munchkin...
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman
Superman fell for a reporter and now his son is doing the...
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 'racism' is a big problem in Bollywood.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, an Indian actor, thinks that racism is a bigger problem...
Taapsee Pannu describes the difference between a bikini body and an athletic body
Taapsee Pannu, who will soon be featured in the film Rashmi Rocket...