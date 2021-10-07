Mashal Khan’s sizzling grooves make rounds on social media, watch video

Mashal Khan, while being a relatively new face in the television industry, has created a niche for herself in a short span of time.

With an impressive resume, Khan’s projects have been applauded by the drama buffs. She now appears to be an extremely great dancer in addition to her impeccable acting skills and stunning features.

On her Instagram account, the Suno Chanda actor surprised her fans with a dancing video in which she flawlessly grooves to an exciting tune while waiting for her shoot to begin.

“Waiting for our shoot to begin”, she captioned.

Looking drop-dead gorgeous, the Thora sa Haq actor is dressed in a shimmery pink lehenga choli dress looking beyond stunning.

In contrast to her on-screen character, the 24-year-old is a real-life fashionista who keeps her followers up to date via her social media accounts.

On the work front, Mashal has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Parizaad.