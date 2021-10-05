Minal Khan Father in law defends her against trolls

As Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s families continue to share moments from the wedding, trolls came after them. Minal Khan clapped back at a troll who said Minal Khan’s family was chasing his money. This negativity emerged in a video he shared from his son’s ‘joota chupai’.

This isn’t a new wedding tradition; we’ve all done it at family weddings. Giving the kids money is supposed to be an enjoyable way for the two families to bond. However, one troller ruined the mood by claiming that this was Minal Khan’s family who is after Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s father’s money.

The Jalan star’s father-in-law slammed a Netizen for a mean remark in context to his social media