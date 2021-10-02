Minal Khan, hubby Ahsan Mohsin seem to be having fun at underwater restaurant
Minal Khan, who is presently vacationing in the Maldives with her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, had lunch with him at the world’s “biggest” underwater restaurant.
Taking to Instagram, Minal and Ahsan shared adorable photos and videos of their “lunch date underwater.” Ahsan shared a sweet photo with a heartfelt note for her better half. “The world’s largest underwater restaurant!” He wrote.
Taking to her Instagram account, Minal Khan shared few pictures with her husband Ahsan Mohsin while having their best time. sharing the post, the actress wrote,
“Calling you special would be an understatement, you’re my everything baby I loved you before, I will love you today and I will always love you tomorrow and forever”
Furthermore, Ahsan Mohsin said “Happy honeymoon baby! Love of my life. Life to my soul. I will love you forever!”,
He also shared another PDA-filled photo with Minal in his Insta Story with caption, “lunch date underwater.”
