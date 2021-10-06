Newlyweds Minal & Ahsan express their never-ending love with magical portraits

Newlywed couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who is currently at the second destination of their honeymoon trip, shared beautiful and steamy photos from Maldives at an underwater restaurant.

The pair took to their separate Instagram handles and showered love on each other with magical underwater photos. “What can I say, Words are not enough to describe how I feel about you .. don’t ever change. Love you forever,” wrote Minal Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

While, Ahsan expressed his never-ending love for his stunning wife saying: “I don’t know where you’ve come from into my life but now that you’re here I never want you to leave and I will make sure you never do,” the actor captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsan Mohsin Ikram (@ahsanmohsinikramofficial)

After leaving Maldives, both the actors are timely treating fans with their PDA-filled scenic snaps from the beautiful locations of Dubai now.

All the loved-up moments and snaps of the couple have received immense love and heart reactions from fans and netizens. They are completely awestruck with their choice of spots for the lovely honeymoon.

The celebrity couple got engaged earlier this year and announced their wedding on September 10 among friends and family members.