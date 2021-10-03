Nimra Khan and Mikal Zulfiqar ravishing pictures from their recent shoot, see photos

Nimra Khan is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who enjoys singing and has a fantastic voice. She began her career in 2013 and won the hearts of people in a short time with her powerful performances. Similarly, Mikaal Zulfiqar is one of the most attractive and talented actors in the entertainment industry who has marked his place in Showbiz without having any artistic background.

The super stunning Nimra Khan and the very dashing Mikaal Zulfiqar were recently featured together in a photo shoot. Nimra Khan looks extremely gorgeous as she dons heavily embellished traditional bridal attires. On the other hand, Mikaal Zulfiqar looks dapper in the men’s wear wedding collection.

Have a look at some of the enchanting pictures of Nimra and Mikaal from their recent shoot!