Nimra Khan and Mikal Zulfiqar ravishing pictures from their recent shoot, see photos

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

03rd Oct, 2021. 10:31 pm
Nimra Khan and Mikal Zulfiqar

Nimra Khan is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who enjoys singing and has a fantastic voice. She began her career in 2013 and won the hearts of people in a short time with her powerful performances. Similarly, Mikaal Zulfiqar is one of the most attractive and talented actors in the entertainment industry who has marked his place in Showbiz without having any artistic background.

The super stunning Nimra Khan and the very dashing Mikaal Zulfiqar were recently featured together in a photo shoot. Nimra Khan looks extremely gorgeous as she dons heavily embellished traditional bridal attires. On the other hand, Mikaal Zulfiqar looks dapper in the men’s wear wedding collection.

Have a look at some of the enchanting pictures of Nimra and Mikaal from their recent shoot!

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 hour ago
Maya Ali looks breathtaking in this recent Mayun look, see photos

Gorgeous actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Maya Ali, who is properly known...
3 hours ago
Sonya Hussyn flaunts her beauty in all-black attire, watch video

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn surely knows how to treat fans with her...
11 hours ago
Horoscope Today, 3 October 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
22 hours ago
Hina Khan gets emotion on her first birthday without her dad, offers flowers on his grave

Hina Khan turned 34 years old today. The actress kept it low-key...
1 day ago
Komal Aziz latest alluring pictures from her vacation in the USA, see photos

Komal Aziz Khan is a prominent young newcomer who is gradually winning...
1 day ago
Mahi Baloch winning hearts of fans from her enthusiastic pictures of vacations, see photos

Mahi Baloch is an emerging actress and model of the Showbiz industry...