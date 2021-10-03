Nimra Khan and Mikal Zulfiqar ravishing pictures from their recent shoot, see photos
Nimra Khan is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who enjoys singing and has a fantastic voice. She began her career in 2013 and won the hearts of people in a short time with her powerful performances. Similarly, Mikaal Zulfiqar is one of the most attractive and talented actors in the entertainment industry who has marked his place in Showbiz without having any artistic background.
The super stunning Nimra Khan and the very dashing Mikaal Zulfiqar were recently featured together in a photo shoot. Nimra Khan looks extremely gorgeous as she dons heavily embellished traditional bridal attires. On the other hand, Mikaal Zulfiqar looks dapper in the men’s wear wedding collection.
Have a look at some of the enchanting pictures of Nimra and Mikaal from their recent shoot!
Read More
Maya Ali looks breathtaking in this recent Mayun look, see photos
Gorgeous actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Maya Ali, who is properly known...
Sonya Hussyn flaunts her beauty in all-black attire, watch video
Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn surely knows how to treat fans with her...
Horoscope Today, 3 October 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others
Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Hina Khan gets emotion on her first birthday without her dad, offers flowers on his grave
Hina Khan turned 34 years old today. The actress kept it low-key...
Komal Aziz latest alluring pictures from her vacation in the USA, see photos
Komal Aziz Khan is a prominent young newcomer who is gradually winning...