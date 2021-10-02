Photos: Zhalay Sarhadi looks Beatific in a white saree

Tahir Yameen

02nd Oct, 2021. 06:44 pm
Zhalay

Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress. She has been a part of the Showbiz industry since 2008 and has earned the hearts of millions of people.

Zhalay Sarhadi recently shared Beatific photos donning a white saree on her Instagram handle. Her pictures have taken the internet by storm as the netizens could not stop gushing praise to the actress. She posted the caption “Saari kay fall sa….. 🤍✨🌸Happy weekend folks”

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mere Bewafa, Sartaj Mera Tu Raaj Mera, Choti Si Galat Fehmi, Najia, and many more.

 

