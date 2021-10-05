Sara Ali Khan looks lovely in traditional clothes as she enjoys quiet time

Sara Ali Khan headed to a new vacation spot, this time Rajasthan, where she will be spending time with her family. Sara is currently in Udaipur, and the actress is making the most of her stay in the city of lakes.

The stunning Simmba actress, Sara Ali Khan had previously shared images from her earlier visit to two temples in Udaipur, piqued fans’ interest in her next trip. Her most recent photo has since gone viral on social media.

Sara posted a gorgeous photo of herself sitting on the side of a lake on her Instagram story. Sara is dressed in a white and purple kurta with a skirt in the photo. She completed her ensemble with a lovely dupatta. Sara finished off her day’s ethnic outfit with a pair of silver jhumkis. Her hair was left open as she sat by the lake’s edge, taking in the cool breeze and stunning scenery.