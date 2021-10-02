Sumbul Iqbal looks gorgeous in a white dress, see photos
Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani actress and model who has been in the profession since 2009. She made her small-screen debut in 2009 when she was cast in the part of Aleena in the drama series Buri Aurat.
She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest photos. Here are the latest photos of Sumbul Iqbal.
Have a look!
Sumbul Iqbal’s pictures received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. She has 2.7 million followers on her Instagram accounts.
