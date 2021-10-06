WATCH: Falak Shabir knows how to pamper his pregnant wife Sarah

Fan favourite and one of the most adorable showbiz couples, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are much loved by their fans for sharing a cute and strong bond.

Falak Shabir likes to shower love on his wife Sarah with a bunch of roses every day. While fans often gush over the duo love-filled PDA, this time around the netizens were left in awe as the singer is taking very good care of her pregnant wife.

A recent adorable clip shared by the Sabaat starlet showed Shabir bring in fruits and roses for her wife.

“My heart,” Khan wrote alongside the video shared on her Instagram.

Take a look:

There’s no denying that the actress is a sight for sore eyes, however, the adorable clip has garnered immense love within very less time.

Earlier, Sarah Khan had opened about her marriage and detailed the good sides of her husband.

Sarah relayed that it was a match made in traditional Pakistani households like any other. “We hadn’t met much before; and on the backstage of Bridal Couture Week in Lahore, where I was with my sisters, he proposed me. I told him straight away that I am not interested, we ignored it,” recalled the actress.

“Then he spoke to my father,” she added, “After that whatever happened was my father’s decision, because who can choose for us better than our parents can?” she remarked.

The blushing Sarah just couldn’t stop loving her husband as she said, “I am very happy with Falak and he’s very nice.”

“We shared our wedding with those who love us, and we want to share all our good moments with them,” she said.

“We share what we want to and tend to always highlight the negative side of men, but I want people to see that there are men like Falak too who love their wives this much,” Khan added.

The actress, who got married in July 2020, is expecting her first child with singer Falak Shabir.