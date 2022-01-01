A sneak peek into Pakistani celebrities’ New Year celebrations

The year 2021 came to an end, and January 1, 2022, marked the beginning of a new year with new hopes, strength, prayers, and whatnot on Saturday. Last night was full of happenings across the world, with people celebrating the new year in style.

Let’s have a look at what celebrities in Pakistan were doing on New Year’s eve.

Ayeza Khan

Actress Ayeza Khan was spotted dining out on New Year’s night as she shared a beautiful picture with a “Happy New Year” band on her head.

Sarwat Gilani

Actress Sarwat Gilani and her husband Fahad Mirza were out for holidays in Dubai and welcomed New Year on the rooftop of their hotel.

The actress also shared a few glimpses of the celebrations on her Instagram.

Momal Sheikh

Actress Momal Sheikh was enjoying New Year’s party last night with friends and family.

She shared heartwarming pictures for the fans on Instagram and wished all a very Happy New Year.

HSY

Designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin was seen enjoying a New Year party with friends and family.

“Happiness is bringing in the new year in the comfort of your own home surrounded by family and friends who drop by to pick up your spirits”, he penned down along with a short video.

Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram wishes everyone the new beginning with a family picture.

The social activist was seen enjoying the night with husband Wasim Akram, his two sons, and their daughter.

Nida Yasir

Television host Nida Yasir has been vacationing in New York for quite some time and last night she was relishing her time at Time Square.

The stunning host was seen enjoying the celebrations for a new beginning in extremely chilli weather.