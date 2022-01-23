Are these skincare tools worth the hype?

It is no surprise that skincare has taken the world by storm, and especially recently that people have started investing more into their skincare as opposed to makeup. Clear skin is the goal rather than masking it all under a full coverage foundation, thanks to the mask and the dreaded mask-ne (mask acne) that comes with it. And when you delve into the world of skincare, ignoring the much-hyped skincare tools is impossible.

Today, we’re deep-diving into the top 5 skincare tools that are extremely popular.

1- Gua Sha.

A Gua Sha is a flat tool, made of semi-precious stone, that is used to massage the face. Based on a traditional Chinese healing practice known as Gua Sha. Gua means to stroke or press, and Sha refers to redness. According to early practitioners, the redness that is obtained through scraping encourages the skin to heal itself.

The benefits include: fighting fine lines, relief from cystic acne, brighter skin, reduces dark circles, sculpted face, reduced puffiness and lymphatic drainage. Basically, everything that your skin needs to look flawless.

Start off by washing your hands and then your tool. Move onto cleansing your skin properly. Apply a toner and facial oil of your preference. Pick your tool and remember to be gentle and keep all the moves in upwards and follow the lymphatic flow. Repeat each movement three to four times in each section before moving on to the next one. You can massage your face two to three times a week.

2- Jade Rollers

Much like Gua Sha, Jade Roller is also an ancient Chinese practice. It helped them achieve medicinal benefits along with enhanced skin health.

These rollers are made with from the stone Jade, as the name suggests or even Rose Quartz stone.

The roller is used all over the face to loosen up the tense muscles, relax the skin, enhance the blood flow and give your face a perfect massage.

The benefits for the skin from Jade Rollers are rather similar to those from Gua Sha. It helps with blood circulation, muscle relaxation, calmer skin, brighter complexion, improved under-eye appearance, and improved product absorption. etc.

Apply a light layer of your preferred pre-massage product like a moisturiser or facial oil, remember not to absorb it into the skin properly so the roller can move nicely on the skin. Start with collarbone and neck and move onto the face. Use the small stone to use around the eye area. Remember to keep the roller clean.

3- Ice Globes

These globes are basically cooling wands for your face. These were initially introduced in facials to soothe redness, inflammation and the appearance of larger pores.

Ice Globes tighten your skin, stimulate and reduce fine lines and make for an ideal post-acne treatment.

Ice Globes also help to de-puff your skin and help you achieve a brighter complexion. They work best on cleansed and moisturised skin. To begin, cool these wands by placing them in the fridge, once they’re nice and cool, massage your face gently and see the miracle. You can use these once or twice a day depending on your preference but make sure that you don’t use them for more than 5-10 minutes.

4- LED light mask

These futuristic-looking masks promise you clearer, smoother and younger-looking skin. They act as a face mask that covers your entire face and is charged by LED lights thus called LED Light Mask.

Interestingly, these masks are decades old! Each mask offers different wavelengths of light, which penetrate into the skin and trigger the change at a molecular level.

Red light – triggers increased collagen production and blood circulation. Basically everything you need for anti-ageing properties.

Blue light – targets acne-causing bacteria. The light by killing the bacteria breaks the breakouts cycle, helping you get clearer skin.

Yellow – Reduces visible inflammation in the skin and is ideal for those with excessive redness.

Green – targets discolouration and pigmentation. Perfect for those with uneven skin tone.

While the masks are helpful, each device offers benefits according to how well the device is made. It is advised to consult with a dermatologist before using them.

The usage is 3 to 5 days a week, for no more than 10 minutes each time.

5- Derma Roller

As the name suggests, it is a roller but here’s the catch, it’s got needles on it!

When the derma roller is rolled onto the skin, the fine needles puncture your skin. This breaks down any scar tissues and aids your skin heal. This helps to make your skin appear younger, tighter and uplifted. Once you’ve gently rolled it over your face follow it up with Vitamin C for best results.

The smaller the needle, the more often you can use the roller. Keeping it sterilised and clean is extremely important.

These tools have proven to be extremely helpful and I hope you get to pick the perfect one for yourself now after reading this piece.