Esra Bilgic is ‘deeply saddened’ at the death of ‘Ertugrul’ Actor Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey

Esra Bilgiç, a renowned Turkish actress, says she is’saddened’ by the death of her ‘brother’ Dirilis: Ertugrul co-star Ayberk Pekcan, who died on Monday. .

Esra, also known as Halime Sultan, left a touching message for Ayberk Pekcan.

She took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes images with Dirilis: Ertugrul’s Ayberk Pekcan, as well as a heartfelt remark.

“Today is having such a difficult day,” the actress wrote in Turkish. I am heartbroken at the loss of my loving brother Ayberk.”

“Ayberk brother is one of my seniors who altered my outlook on the profession with his great advise he offered me in Dirilis: Ertugrul, my first step into acting,” Esra added.

“He was a highly brilliant player with whom I had the opportunity to play.” “He was also quite hilarious and happy,” she continued.

Ayberk Pekcan, alias Artuk Bey, a Turkish actor, died on Monday after a battle with lung cancer.

According to reports, Pekcan will be dispatched on his final voyage in his hometown of Mersin tomorrow.