20th Jan, 2022. 10:14 pm

Kim Kardashian looks jaw-dropping in beach pics

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian flaunts her toned body as she stretches out in the sunshine in throwback snaps from her romantic Bahamas getaway with beau Pete Davidson.

 

The reality TV star and trendsetter was dressed in her famous figure sinking black tiny top as she rested on the sand during a beach getaway with her boyfriend Pete.

Kardashian, who recently entangled in a fight with her separated husband Kanye over contact with his kids, shared a couple of throwback pictures on her Instagram.

Kim seemingly tormented Kanye and his new girlfriend Julia Fox, who’s also showing off her proper figure in a series of photos.

Julia and Kanye recently posted steamy pictures where Julia showed her killer curves and toned abs.

 

