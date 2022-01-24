Malaika Arora looks stunning in an Alexandre Vauthier gold sequin short dress

A dress that recognises an intense-shine attitude is the one absolute gift you can give the party-animal in you. If playing high-glam has sparked your curiosity to an unfathomable degree, welcome to today’s tutorial on how to never let your party avatar taste loss. Are you one of those who can’t and won’t get enough of the magnificent game? It’s another day when the exceedingly beautiful Malaika Arora taught us how to go on fire in a little suit.

We understand that creating a statement in a dress can be difficult if it isn’t your usual habit. Here we are, excited to decipher a newly received inspiration that has gone right to our hearts, followed by a party attire mood board. Maneka Harisinghani dressed the Fashion Khatam Mujhpe dancer in an Alexandre Vauthier full-sleeved gown. This stunning garment was embellished with a flurry of sequins and included shoulder pads, an asymmetric hem, and a broad waistband that mimicked the effect of a belt. A ruffled element was attached to this, which created for an eye-catching touch. Do you want the dress? Make your way to Tutus Kurniati.

Here comes our favourite style party, which happens to be a corset-like embroidered vest that sat inside her dress and cancelled out the plunging neckline effect. Nonetheless, it was a display that caught us off guard. It’s an unusual decision that gets our vote. Mala’s ensemble was encircled by many rings, Bija’s tear-drop earrings, and pointed-toe pumps that glistened. Look at how nicely her skin has been highlighted with a highlighter.