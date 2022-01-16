Up-close and unapologetic: Mirza Gohar Rasheed

A Beaconhouse National University graduate, majoring in films and theater and minor in journalism, wanted to work behind the camera aiming to become a director one day. Starting off his career right after his graduation as a line producer, Mirza Gohar Rasheed is one of the names in the entertainment industry to whom acting comes naturally.

He has explored all mediums which he wanted to. A free-spirited, happy-go-lucky and upfront Gohar has enjoyed what he has done and what he has always been good at, but how did it all come into action? Let’s find out.

With the man that Gohar is now, it’s hard to believe that he entered the industry only to work behind the camera, “I graduated from BNU and my minor was journalism and I wanted to work behind the camera. No one in my family was an actor, so I knew that I had to be very patient and learn as I go further, that’s when I started working from line production. This was my breakthrough in the industry and start of my career with something that I wanted to do,” shares Rasheed as he fondly thinks of his earlier days.

Taking it all in one day at a time, Gohar was on his way to become a director as he recalls how he aced his first audition, “Vaneeza Ahmed was my boss back then and during that time I was still on probation in a private TV channel and the auditions were called in Karachi. I too gave auditions after office hours and was fortunately selected too. I went to Ahmed and asked her if she could turn my office routine a little flexible for me to make time for acting. She was very supportive and even came to see me act in the play. As soon as the play ended she came to me and asked why I was wasting my time being a line producer when I had the potential to explore acting. It was this very push that brought me to acting.”

Taking a decision as big as the one Gohar took was not an easy feat, it was a big risk, from wanting to direct to now being directed, and it was an experience that he will never forget. “I was very scared to take this risk but Ahmed was super supportive and encouraging. Meanwhile I was doing theatre plays, producers and directors like Wajahat Rauf would come and watch the plays so he also asked Humayun Saeed to go and watch one of the plays. It was at theatre when Saeed spotted my potential and the real acting journey started from there.” Like they say hard work does really pay off and that’s how Gohar’s career took off. He starred in various plays and chose scripts that were impactful, even when he plays a supporting actor he makes sure the script has substance to it. He then went on to play Mikaeel in Mann Mayal that won him an IPPA Award for the Best Supporting Actor beating tough contenders including Imran Ashraf for Dillagi, Malik Raza from Besharam, Farhan Saeed for Udaari, Saleem Miraj for Mann Mayal, Firdous Jamal for Khuda aur Mohabbat, and Ali Abbas for Tum Koun Piya.

His drama serial Ishqiya also reigned the ARY People’s Choice Awards winning him an award for Favourite Actor in the Role of Damad. And since then Gohar has only gone from strength to strength playing some of the most iconic roles including that of Daniyal in Laapata that was raved about by critics and drama buffs. And while we hope he scores an award for his recent roles, we asked him what awards and nominations mean to him, he shared how awards are a good thing and a source of encouragement to do better. Expanding on the issue, he shared, “nominations make a difference abroad, in Pakistan there is no such value of an award. It doesn’t really translate into your career or give a boost to your career. I feel that award shows are more like a Mehndi event, where there is dance, good food, performances and the impact and significance of that event is just for that night only. I have met and seen actors who are still struggling after getting nominated for awards in different categories.” Elaborating, he added, “Abroad it matters if someone gets an award or even gets nominated, it shows that your efforts are being recognized and it reflects onto their career, giving them a much-needed and much-deserved boost. But in Pakistan, even if one wins an award the impact only lasts for the night, which is highly discouraging to artists.” Concluding his stance, the actor added that he prefers skipping these awar5d shows as he feels they don’t add any value to his career and believes that the only thing that adds to his profile as an actor is his craft.

His take on these award shows echoes the sentiments of many artists within the industry, especially those who have come from the theatre. Speaking on the lack of limelight given to such actors, Rasheed shared his journey and how he paved his way to be where he is right now: “When I started acting, it was a time of fair and pretty-eyed boys and actors like me struggled a lot to get through these biases. Now the time has changed.” Talking about how OTT platforms and social media has changed the criteria of selection, the star shared that people have become more accepting of merit over looks. Intelligence and good acting is preferred over fairness and good looks. “The competition is out there and its open for everyone, you can’t run away from it,” added the powerhouse of talent. “This is the time of actors like Imran Ashraf, Hajra Yamin, Ahmed Ali Akbar and if I talk about seniors, Nauman Ijaz, Sania Saeed, Rashid Farooqui, Saleem Meraj and so many more who are making an impact on the younger generation also. Their screen personas are so strong that even if they have a brief scene, it’s impactful, loud and praise-worthy.”

Soaring high on the success of a villainous Daniyal in Laapata, Rasheed revealed that he had only half-heartedly said yes to the script, explaining it further he said, “When this script first came to me, I didn’t know that Daniyal will also be slapped by his wife in return, I only knew one side of the story. So, Khizar insisted that I do it and somewhat convinced me. I, half heatedly agreed and went on the set, but when he defined Daniyal to me I was fully on-board. I thank God for showering so much respect on me and the love that I’ve received from people. The credit goes to Khizar and his hard work, from having Daniyal in his mind to bringing it out on-screen, it’s his magic.”

Speaking on how he chooses his scripts the actor revealed that he does not have a certain set of rules. There’s only one condition he follows when considering his scripts which is that he will not hit or abuse any woman, he revealed: “I hate such idiotic scenes in Pakistani dramas where men are kicking, hitting and throwing acid at women. I can’t watch it. And I swore that I will never be a part of a narrative that involves me inflicting violence on women, ever.” We’ve often seen Rasheed play the sliest of villains on TV, the actor proved to be quite the opposite of what we’re used to see him playing. “I’m not a villain,” says a smiling Rasheed as we mention his performances that he nailed.

Touching on the subject of hard work paying off and royalties being given to the artists, Rasheed believes that every member of the crew deserves royalties apart from the actors, be it the directors, producers, technicians and so on, It’s their right, you can’t call it greed. The government should pay attention to this industry and take it seriously. We, as an industry, contribute to the revenues, we pay our taxes and yet there’s no mention of it in the budget at all. They should focus on giving subsidies to the entertainment industry, we too deserve some leverage.”

The artist also shed light on the biases he faced in the industry, “we all start small, with small characters, for me, I was also doing theatre while taking up these small roles.I took baby steps and the characters I did gave me recognition. I was consistent and never backed off and I believe that’s the crux of my struggle. There were so many rejections, so many comments that lowered my self-esteem. Instead of taking these comments to heart, I learnt from them and became patient. Entertainment is driven by passion and passion only, and becoming an actor is not as easy as people think it is. Every aspect of the job requires your hundred percent, be it your fitness, your dialogues, your expressions, your body language, every little detail translates onto the screen, there’s no room for mediocrity and I salute everyone thriving in the industry.”