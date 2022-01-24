Watch Yashraj Mukhate’s funny musical twist with Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma’s stand-up act ‘I Am Not Done Yet’ has been given a humorous musical twist by the music composer Yashraj Mukhate, who previously collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill.

The comedian cracks fun on his bad English and intoxicated tweets in the video for the song “I Am Done Yet.” The main point of Yashraj Mukhate’s current composition is the repeating tagline of Kapil Sharma’s show, which readily gets the attention of viewers.

Watch the video here!

In addition to this, several hilarious anecdotes have been used smartly to make the new track more funny and entertaining.

Earlier, After the amusing ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ and the most-viral ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’, Yashraj Mukhate made another hit composition to turn a mundane video clip into a catchy number.

In the clip, Shehnaaz and her co-contestant, Arti Singh, are seen in the video as participants. ‘Boring Day‘ is the title of the video.