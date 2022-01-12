Will Parizaad Get a Happy Ending with RJ Annie?

As we prepare for the finale of the popular drama Parizaad, it is tugging at our emotions. The final episode will be presented in cinemas, in what appears to be an attempt to turn it into a party rather than a sorrowful farewell.

The play is based on the same-named novel. The series, written by Hashim Nadeem, centres on the charismatic Ahmed Ali Akbar as the eponymous character. Parizaad has a darker complexion than the rest of the group. People frequently tease and ridicule the main character because of his appearance. Despite his unassuming appearance, Parizaad is a thoughtful and nice individual.

The appearance of Annie’s cousin, Dr. Sharjeel, has enraged fans (played by Fahad Mirza). Parizaad should not overthink things and should handle his problems so that he can have a happy ending with Annie, according to the audience. Fans are concerned, as with most series, that the writers will kill him off for shock value. As netizens desire a happy ending, here are a few replies on social media.

they will kill Pari off, I just KNOW it 😭😭😭 SADISTIC creatives everywhere 😒#Parizaad pic.twitter.com/zCSj5gnvZG — special master (@special_master_) January 12, 2022

Dear Parizaad kindly Stop Overthinking 🙂

Bcz it destroy everything 🙃#Parizaad pic.twitter.com/D3K5aFHPuP — Musa Razzaq|Nomi 9💖 (@Wt_ru_doingMusa) January 11, 2022

The fifth love of #Parizad is also going to be someone else's 🥺 #Parizaad pic.twitter.com/pi6YGCePQi — Sajalchaudhary (@AB_SAYS01) January 12, 2022

“kitna mehroom hoon main,

kitna mayassar hai mujhe

zarr'a sehra hai mujhe,

qatra samandar hai mujhe.” —☽ this scene just shattered my heart into pieces yet again. the person whose heart has known to just give it all but now it craves for some love back. 「 #Parizaad 」 pic.twitter.com/ac7FCWn1LS — 🌸 (@Izanxious) January 11, 2022

It's just not a drama story that written by a writer,we got some true factors of our society..! #Parizaad pic.twitter.com/jVzUdskG6W — Pt Duminy (@pt_duminy) January 4, 2022