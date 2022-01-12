Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
12th Jan, 2022. 07:16 pm

Will Parizaad Get a Happy Ending with RJ Annie?

Will Parizaad Get a Happy Ending with RJ Annie?

As we prepare for the finale of the popular drama Parizaad, it is tugging at our emotions. The final episode will be presented in cinemas, in what appears to be an attempt to turn it into a party rather than a sorrowful farewell.

The play is based on the same-named novel. The series, written by Hashim Nadeem, centres on the charismatic Ahmed Ali Akbar as the eponymous character. Parizaad has a darker complexion than the rest of the group. People frequently tease and ridicule the main character because of his appearance. Despite his unassuming appearance, Parizaad is a thoughtful and nice individual.

The appearance of Annie’s cousin, Dr. Sharjeel, has enraged fans (played by Fahad Mirza). Parizaad should not overthink things and should handle his problems so that he can have a happy ending with Annie, according to the audience. Fans are concerned, as with most series, that the writers will kill him off for shock value. As netizens desire a happy ending, here are a few replies on social media.

