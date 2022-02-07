Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun once again files for divorce
Famed Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı, who essays the role of Gokce Hatun in the historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, and her estranged husband Sinan Akçıl have reportedly filed for divorce again.
According to Turkish media, Sinan Akçıl has filed for divorce, claiming that the marriage’s foundation has been shattered.
Burcu Kıratlı and Sinan Akçıl tied the knot for the second time in February last year. They first walked down the aisle in December 2018 which lasted nine months, and were divorced in 2019.
By sharing the wedding pictures on Instagram, Gokce and Sinan have tied the knot again. “Mr & Mrs Akçıl,” she captioned the post.
On the other hand, Kıratlı has deleted the surname ‘Akçıl’ from her Instagram account.
