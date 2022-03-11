Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 11:12 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Elon Musk welcomes second baby with on-again off-again girlfriend Grimes

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 11:12 am
Elon Musk Grimes second baby
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Famed Canadian singer Grimes, who had announced her breakup with her uber-rich beau Elon Musk, secretly welcomes her second child, a daughter via surrogate in December 2021.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the 33-year-old artist revealed her second baby’s arrival. She already has a kid with the Tesla CEO, X Æ A-Xii Musk, who goes by X. Similarly, their daughter, Exa Dark Siderl Musk, goes by Y, told Grimes.

In the conversation, Grimes also discussed the importance of her daughter’s name. She said that Exa relates to the phrase exaFLOPS, which stands for “the ability to do one quintillion floating-point operations per second.” She also said that the baby’s middle name, Dark, is a play on the word “unknown.”

Also Read: Grimes claims she is still living with former beau Elon Musk despite separation

Grimes also shared that she has reconciled with Musk ‘in some capacity’ after separation some months before Y’s birth.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it,” she detailed about her relationship with Musk.

The couple also told Vanity Fair that they’ve “always wanted at least three or four” after being asked aboit having more bundles of joy in the future.

For those unversed, Elon Musk has total eight children including X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Siderl Musk whom he welcomed with the singer in the years 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Read More

8 hours ago
Dua Lipa is a blond bombshell in the trailer for 'Argylle,' starring Henry Cavill

Simply refer to her as Dua Lipa, movie star. Lipa, 26, stars...
8 hours ago
I had three babies in a year, and they are not triplets

Three is definitely a crowd for this single mom. Stephanie Hansen has...
8 hours ago
The strangest items discovered inside pregnant women, according to a midwife

When a woman is about to give birth, you'd expect to find...
8 hours ago
Haters call a soldier ripped for lip fillers a "national security threat."

This British beauty queen-turned-soldier is giving her detractors a hard time. Georgie...
8 hours ago
Molly-Mae Hague goes make-up free in this stunning natural shot in Mexico

MOLLY-MAE HAGE flaunted her natural beauty while applying make-up on the beach...
9 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian shows off her thong in a see-through dress at Malika Haaq's birthday party after raising eyebrows with her tiny frame

KHLOE KARDASHIAN showed off her thong in a see-through dress while celebrating...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sana Javed takes legal action against individuals who tired to defame her
29 mins ago
Sana Javed takes legal action after allegations of rude demeanour with co-workers

Actress Sana Javed, who has been receiving hate from fellow celebrities and...
30 mins ago
Imran inflicting irreparable damage upon Pakistan’s interests everywhere: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National...
1 hour ago
Army chief hails performance of Punjab Regiment

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Punjab Regimental...
Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over unprovoked violation of its airspace
2 hours ago
Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over unprovoked violation of its airspace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday summoned the Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) of  India to...
Adsence Ad 300X600