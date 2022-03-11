Elon Musk welcomes second baby with on-again off-again girlfriend Grimes

Famed Canadian singer Grimes, who had announced her breakup with her uber-rich beau Elon Musk, secretly welcomes her second child, a daughter via surrogate in December 2021.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the 33-year-old artist revealed her second baby’s arrival. She already has a kid with the Tesla CEO, X Æ A-Xii Musk, who goes by X. Similarly, their daughter, Exa Dark Siderl Musk, goes by Y, told Grimes.

In the conversation, Grimes also discussed the importance of her daughter’s name. She said that Exa relates to the phrase exaFLOPS, which stands for “the ability to do one quintillion floating-point operations per second.” She also said that the baby’s middle name, Dark, is a play on the word “unknown.”

Grimes also shared that she has reconciled with Musk ‘in some capacity’ after separation some months before Y’s birth.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it,” she detailed about her relationship with Musk.

The couple also told Vanity Fair that they’ve “always wanted at least three or four” after being asked aboit having more bundles of joy in the future.

For those unversed, Elon Musk has total eight children including X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Siderl Musk whom he welcomed with the singer in the years 2020 and 2021 respectively.