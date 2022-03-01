Nida Yasir trolled for making fun of Hijab on her morning show
With recent protests against the ridicule of the hijab, a clip from Nida Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan has been making the rounds on the internet. In the video, Waqar, a makeup artist, is seen adjusting her hijab and giving tutorials to the audience. They’re also instructing you on how to knot your scarf to make your face appear thinner.
Meanwhile, the Nadaaniyaan actress confessed that she has never worn a hijab in her life.
Afterward, the wife of Yasir Nawaz faced criticism, and many became enraged as a result of the trolling. The hijab, or head covering, is a religious norm and a delicate matter for the Muslim population all over the world, especially after its restriction in major regions.
Netizens even petitioned PEMRA to prohibit Nida and her show from airing. They chastised her for wearing a na- mehram‘s’ hijab. People also advised her to seek direction from Allah rather than a makeup expert while wearing a hijab. The moral brigade went on to say that who cares about appearances while wearing a hijab, as the main purpose of a hijab is to cover the head.
The host is known for her cringe-worthy and contentious content. Despite all of the criticism, the show continues to make the news for all the wrong reasons, with the host refusing to change her ways or educate herself on sensitivity.
