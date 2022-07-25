Before “Wakanda Forever,” the “Black Panther” cast remembers Boseman

The upcoming “Black Panther” sequel’s cast and director paid tribute to their late co-star Chadwick Boseman on Saturday

They also said that they were able to process their grief while making the new movie.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, and other celebrities attended Comic-Con in San Diego to promote the upcoming movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which will be released in theatres in November.

The following instalment was rewritten after Boseman, who portrayed the title character in the 2018 movie and died of cancer at age 43 two years after the film’s release.

Boseman was reportedly gripping Ryan Coogler’s shoulder with excitement as they watched scenes from the first “Black Panther” together at a previous Comic-Con, according to Reuters.

“I promise you I can feel his hand on me right now,” Coogler said. “His spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture, and the impact he made on his industry, it will be felt forever.”

After fans watched a trailer that showed the fictional kingdom of Wakanda mourning the loss of their former ruler, the cast and creators hugged on stage. Huge cheers were heard in response to the scenes.

After the presentation, Nyong’o told Reuters, “Sharing this trailer was cathartic and very highly emotional.” “We’ve all gone through a lot,”

Wright claimed that the cast’s reactions to losing Boseman were the inspiration for several scenes in the new movie.

That trailer showed “raw emotions,” according to Wright. “No, we weren’t acting. Because we are grieving and feeling so deeply, it was genuine.” …Reuters