BLACKPINK will officially launch a new song on ‘The Virtual.’

Girls have a surprise for all the “BLINKS” out there

Blackpink, a popular K-pop girl group, will perform their new song Ready for Love at an in-game virtual concert called ‘The Virtual’ on PUBG Mobile.

On July 22, it was revealed that the girl group is all set to debut their new single during the show.

The event will take place on July 22-23 and July 29-30 in South and North America, and on July 23-24 and July 30-31 in the rest of the world.

Blackpink first collaborated with PUBG in 2020 and returned two years later.

Fans assumed the song to be the new track Ready For Love, which was to be released in their first album, shortly after JY Entertainment announced the virtual concert where the girl group would release its new song.

Fans are eager to meet the K-pop group on their virtual set.

As a result, in order to obtain in-game tickets, users must first register by selecting Event (go to the game lobby and click the last box in the panel on the right) and Concert Pre-registration.

Fans can easily purchase tickets for the highly anticipated event via the PUBG App!