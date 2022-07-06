Katy Perry Called ‘Hypocrite’ Over her tweet about Roe v. Wade

Katy Perry has criticised the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

The artist tweeted on July 4th, ‘Women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh’.

Critics call her a hypocrite after she endorsed Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles.

Katy Perry has been labelled a ‘hypocrite’ after she criticised the Roe v Wade ruling.

Perry is one of several famous people who have publicly denounced the US Supreme Court’s decision to abolish the nation’s constitutional right to abortion by overturning the famous Roe v. Wade ruling.

The artist, who in 2010 released the popular song “Firework,” tweeted on July 4th, “‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh.”

More than 117,000 people have liked the tweet as of the time of writing, although some people thought her position contradicted one she had posted a month before.

More than 117,000 people have liked the tweet as of the time of writing, although some people thought her position contradicted one she had posted a month before.

The 37-year-old declared Rick Caruso as her top choice for mayor of Los Angeles on June 5.

She proclaimed to her 108 million fans, “RICK CARUSO FTW.”

Although the wealthy businessman has opposed repealing Roe v. Wade, his prior financial support of candidates and organisations opposed to abortion has been questioned.

One user called Perry a “hypocrite” in response to his Independence Day post.

Another wrote: “Did you mean to time this up to be exactly one month after this tweet where you endorse an anti-abortion candidate?”

A second added: "You supported an anti-abortion mayoral candidate in the last 30 days."

While another wrote: "Perhaps you should have done a little more research before supporting billionaire Rick Caruso, known anti-abortionist, for mayor of LA."

The local political branch of the national reproductive healthcare non-profit organisation, Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles County Action Fund, criticised Caruso in a letter published in May for once endorsing candidates like John Kasich, Mitt Romney, and Mitch McConnell.

"As voters and potential constituents, we have been deeply disturbed to observe your long-standing support of anti-choice individuals and organisations," the letter said.

“Throughout your career, you’ve publicly supported organisations and policymakers who have taken aggressive action to limit access to abortion, overturn Roe v. Wade, and defund Planned Parenthood.

"You've donated nearly $1 million to policymakers who put forth legislation that criminalised abortion. We write to you today to gain clarity about your position on reproductive rights, and with the expectation that you will right these wrongs." Following the overturning of Roe v Wade, Caruso issued a statement denouncing the ruling. The 63-year-old said: "I am heartbroken and outraged by the decision of the Supreme Court. "It's wrong, plain and simple, and makes millions of women unsafe and unequal under the law. "I want every woman in Los Angeles to know, I will do all I can to ensure women's reproductive rights are protected. I stand with you and my heart breaks with you on this devastating day."