Mere Humsafar is a popular drama in Pakistan

In a recent episode of the drama, the cast wore white dresses as a death theme during and after the grand mother’s last rites.

Fans clearly didn’t like the death-themed white dresses and said that it doesn’t happen in Muslim cultures

Advertisement

Mere Humsafar is a popular drama in Pakistan. Mere Humsafar is also popular in a few other countries. The drama’s plot is unique, which is why it has received critical acclaim and praise. The plot of the drama is complicated, with a lot of domestic politics and conspiracies going on. The drama also includes the fan-favorite love story of Hamza and Hala. Fans adore Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir’s on-screen chemistry.

In a recent episode of the drama, the cast wore white dresses as a death theme during and after the grand mother’s last rites. Fans clearly didn’t like the death-themed white dresses and said that it doesn’t happen in Muslim cultures because everyone wore white coloured dresses in the specific episode of the drama. According to viewers, this occurs only in Hindu culture. Fans stated that in the Hindu community, all members of the family who suffer the death of a close one wear white coloured clothes. Fans claimed that they are depicting Hindu practises in Star Plus dramas. Take a look at the images.

Advertisement

Fans also claimed that Pakistani drama producers made it a trend, and that now all drama producers use white dressing as a theme. Fans stated that when someone dies, no one has time to change their clothes due to the situation, pain, and grief. They claimed that Pakistani drama producers want to be appreciated for blindly following Hindu culture

Also Read Mere Humsafar trends after its latest episode Pakistani television serial Mere Humsafar is produced by Humayun Saeed and Shehzad...