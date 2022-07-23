Osman Khalid Butt replaces Ali Rehman in Kala Doriyan

The male leads in the drama Kala Doriyan has been changed several times

Farhan Saeed was meant to handle it first. Usman Mukhtar replaced him after he left the drama, and once he did too, Farhan returned.

After that, we learned that Farhan had left again, and Ali Rehman Khan’s name was mentioned. Osman Khalid Butt has now officially been named as the new lead.

Now, only Sana Javed has been a constant in the drama. With Osman entering the mix, the fans are divided as the cast has changed multiple times.

This is what people are saying:

