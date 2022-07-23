Advertisement
Edition: English
Osman Khalid Butt replaces Ali Rehman in Kala Doriyan

  • The male leads in the drama Kala Doriyan has been changed several times
  • Farhan Saeed was meant to handle it first. Usman Mukhtar replaced him after he left the drama, and once he did too, Farhan returned.
  • After that, we learned that Farhan had left again, and Ali Rehman Khan’s name was mentioned. Osman Khalid Butt has now officially been named as the new lead.
One project affected by delays is Kala Doriya. Sana Javed plays the lead character in the Saima Akram Chaudhry-written drama. But for a variety of reasons, the male leads have now been switched about quite a bit. Farhan Saeed was meant to handle it first. Usman Mukhtar replaced him after he left the drama, and once he did too, Farhan returned. After that, we learned that Farhan had left once more, and Ali Rehman Khan’s name was mentioned. Osman Khalid Butt has now officially been named as the new lead.

Now, only Sana Javed has been a constant in the drama. With Osman entering the mix, the fans are divided as the cast has changed multiple times.

This is what people are saying:

