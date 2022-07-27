Sana Bucha talks about her marriage and divorce

Sana Bucha tied the knot in 2010 and got divorced after short-lived marriage.

Sana Bucha, an anchor, is regarded as one of Pakistan’s most contentious journalists. She is criticised for supposedly being partisan, ridiculed for reportedly having cosmetic procedures done, and has repeatedly been observed getting into altercations with other people.

Sana Bucha tied the knot in 2010. Couple got divorced after short-lived marriage. Sana Bucha had a very intriguing perspective on the matter and spoke honestly about it while giving an interview. She began by stating that she was unable to recall the exact date of her wedding.

Sana claimed she couldn’t recall her husband’s name or face. She claimed that while she could have wept for him, doing so would be pointless because both she and her ex-husband had moved on with their different lives.

Sana also said that she may not get married again as there is no one she knows who matches her vibe.

