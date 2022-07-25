Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Post-Divorce Reunion of Salma Hasan and Azfar Ali

The Post-Divorce Reunion of Salma Hasan and Azfar Ali

Articles
Advertisement
The Post-Divorce Reunion of Salma Hasan and Azfar Ali

The Post-Divorce Reunion of Salma Hasan and Azfar Ali

Advertisement
  • After a few years, Navin and Azfar split up.
  • Now they’re together again as an unmarried couple.
  • Some admirers however shocked to see them together in a short film.
Advertisement

Salma Hasan and Azfar Ali are two prominent Pakistanis who are really gorgeous. When they initially came into show business, the two actors were pals.

Later, they both got married, and today they had a daughter named Fatima. Both are brilliant, and they’ve been in hit dramas together.

“Sab Set Hai” was their most popular show up to this point, and a lot of people watched it.

Salma Hasan and Azfar Ali parted in 2012 when Azfar Ali married Navin Waqar. After a short time as a married couple, Navin and Azfar split up.

Salma and Azfar are both unmarried now, although they say they used to talk because of their daughter Fatima.

Their short film attracted people’s attention when Salma Hasan and Azfar Ali played a real-life couple.

Advertisement

The short film is about an old couple who don’t get along and their fat daughter, who gets made fun of for being heavy.

Qudsia Ali, Salma Hasan, and Azfar Ali are in the short film XXL. Danish Behlim is in charge of the See Prime movie.

People on the Internet had conflicting opinions about a divorced couple working together in the video. Some followers said, “The pair are getting together in drama after divorce. And that’s not acceptable because it goes against Islamic beliefs.”

Many individuals agreed that it would be unethical for them to meet. Some claimed they might come as coworkers. A few people didn’t realize Azfar and Salma were together.

Some admirers were thrilled, astonished, and surprised to see them together, and they remarked they look wonderful.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Prince Harry talks about 'cheating allegation' in an art exam
Prince Harry talks about 'cheating allegation' in an art exam
Finn Wolfhard 'really proud' of Noah Schnapp for coming out as gay
Finn Wolfhard 'really proud' of Noah Schnapp for coming out as gay
Maya Ali shares photos & video of her niece's birthday celebration
Maya Ali shares photos & video of her niece's birthday celebration
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story