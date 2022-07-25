The Post-Divorce Reunion of Salma Hasan and Azfar Ali

After a few years, Navin and Azfar split up.

Now they’re together again as an unmarried couple.

Some admirers however shocked to see them together in a short film.

Advertisement

Salma Hasan and Azfar Ali are two prominent Pakistanis who are really gorgeous. When they initially came into show business, the two actors were pals.

Later, they both got married, and today they had a daughter named Fatima. Both are brilliant, and they’ve been in hit dramas together.

“Sab Set Hai” was their most popular show up to this point, and a lot of people watched it.

Salma Hasan and Azfar Ali parted in 2012 when Azfar Ali married Navin Waqar. After a short time as a married couple, Navin and Azfar split up.

Salma and Azfar are both unmarried now, although they say they used to talk because of their daughter Fatima.

Their short film attracted people’s attention when Salma Hasan and Azfar Ali played a real-life couple.

Advertisement

The short film is about an old couple who don’t get along and their fat daughter, who gets made fun of for being heavy.

Qudsia Ali, Salma Hasan, and Azfar Ali are in the short film XXL. Danish Behlim is in charge of the See Prime movie.

People on the Internet had conflicting opinions about a divorced couple working together in the video. Some followers said, “The pair are getting together in drama after divorce. And that’s not acceptable because it goes against Islamic beliefs.”

Many individuals agreed that it would be unethical for them to meet. Some claimed they might come as coworkers. A few people didn’t realize Azfar and Salma were together.

Some admirers were thrilled, astonished, and surprised to see them together, and they remarked they look wonderful.

Also Read