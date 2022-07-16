Urwa Hocane’s film Tich Button releasing date revealed

Tich Button finally receives a release date after two long years

On October 28, 2022, the eagerly awaited film “TICH BUTTON,” will be released.

The film includes Farhan Saeed, Iman Ali, Sonya Hussayn, and Feroze Khan.

Tich Button finally receives a release date after two long years. Fans have been anticipating the movie’s debut for quite some time, notwithstanding how thrilled they are to see the romantic duo Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane reunited.

However, the wait is finally over and the release date has been made public. On October 28, 2022, the eagerly awaited film “TICH BUTTON,” starring Farhan Saeed, Iman Ali, Sonya Hussayn, and Feroze Khan, will be released.

Both Hocane and Farhan make their acting and producing debuts in this film.

A lot of action, romance, music, and dances are featured in the romantic comedy Tich Button, which is set against stunning scenery. The movie is produced by Urwa Hocane and Muhammad Jerjees Seja under the auspices of ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films, and Shooting Star Studio and is directed by Qasim Ali Mureed.

