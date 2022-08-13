Advertisement
Ali Rehman takes Farhan Saeed’s place in drama ‘Meri Shehzadi Diana’

  • Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed co-star in Qasim Ali Mureed’s film together for the first time.
  • The couple is set to appear in Meri Shehzadi Diana, but Saeed has opted out of the serial.
  • The Sajni singer is also enjoying the success of his ongoing drama serial Mere Humsafar.
Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane are cast in the upcoming drama Meri Shehzadi Diana. Fans were thrilled to learn that the two would soon co-star together, despite the fact that the nature of their on-screen relationship was still unknown.

Farhan Saeed, Imran Abbas, and Urwa Hocane were set to appear in the upcoming Qasim Ali Mureed film together for the first time.

Saeed has opted out of the serial, therefore he will no longer be featured in Meri Shehzadi Diana opposite his Udaari co-star Urwa Hocane. Ali Rehman Khan has taken Farhan’s place, and the filming is anticipated to be finished by the end of the year.

Even Imran Abbas, according to media reports, has conflicting opinions regarding the idea.

Meanwhile, the Sajni singer is also enjoying the success of his ongoing drama serial Mere Humsafar alongside Hania Aamir.

He went on Instagram to talk about his character Hamza Raees Ahmed. He said, “When I played that character, I never thought it would get so much praise from all over the world. I just did what felt right.”

“This was as ordinary as it gets till you guys made it special. All the love, success it has is because of the love you guys gave it,” he added.

