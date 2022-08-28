Are Bakhtawar and Parizaad on the same plot?

When viewers were beginning to lose hope that Pakistani television would only ever feature saas bahu dramas, sibling rivalry, and love triangles, along came Parizaad.

When viewers were beginning to lose hope that Pakistani television would only ever feature saas bahu dramas, sibling rivalry, and love triangles, along came Parizaad. Starring Ahmed Ali Akbar as the title character and winning hearts everywhere. That particular drama has undoubtedly altered the scene a bit and demonstrated to the creators that various narratives can succeed. Bakhtawar, a brand-new television drama, is receiving a lot of accolades these days. For its original plot and yet another inventive storytelling technique.

People adore Yumna Zaidi because she plays Bakhtawar/Bakhtu so expertly. However, a lot of individuals have noticed similarities between Parizaad and Bakhtawar and believe that the latter undoubtedly took inspiration from Parizaad.

Saqib Sameer, a key member of the drama, recently discussed this in an interview with Something Haute. He claimed that aside from having incredibly different tales, neither project has anything in common. He added that the reason why people are drawing comparisons between them is because both dramas follow the journey of a single character.