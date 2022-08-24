BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ beats Neymar
The Brazilian soccer player gives a shoutout to 'Pink Venom'. This is...
After a photograph taken on Jeju island went popular on the internet, speculations began to circulate that Jennie and V were dating earlier in the month of May.
The BLACKPINK agency published a statement at the time claiming that the group “had nothing to say regarding the matter.”
BTS V met with members of the press on August 24 at Incheon International Airport before departing for New York City in the United States.
Almost immediately, a number of fans questioned whether or not V was planned to meet Jennie, while others brought up the fact that all four members of BLACKPINK were supposed to travel to New York on August 25.
YG Entertainment has commented that “BLACKPINK intend on carrying out a very tightly packed schedule once they leave on August 25, including attending the MTV music awards as well as various other schedules for their 2nd full album comeback.” (sic)
